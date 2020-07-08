Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday | KOB 4
Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday

Joshua Panas
Created: July 08, 2020 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference to update the state on its effort to contain COVID-19 on Thursday.

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. KOB 4 will air the press conference and KOB.com will stream it live. 

The governor's press conference comes amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. 

In the governor's previous press conference, she paused phase 2 reopening plans, and said the state was at risk of moving backwards. 


