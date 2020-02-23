Governor to sign bill that will cap the cost of insulin | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor to sign bill that will cap the cost of insulin

Joy Wang
Created: February 23, 2020 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Lawmakers recently passed a bill that the governor plans to sign into law that will lower the cost of insulin for diabetics. New Mexicans with insurance will now only have to pay a maximum of $25 in co pays for a 30-day prescription.

This bill is good news for diabetics like Brian Carter. Carter knows just how expensive treating the disease can be.

Advertisement

“I'm lucky enough I haven't had to focus on ‘Do I need to buy insulin or do I need to pay rent or pay for food?’ But I know a lot of people that have had to think, ‘Well, I can't get my insulin,’” Carter said.

Without insurance, Carter said it would cost him thousands of dollars to treat his diabetes. With insurance, the price of treatment is a couple hundred dollars.

“It's been almost 28 years. I got diagnosed with type one diabetes roughly Labor Day of ’92,” he said.

The cost of diabetes has only gone up since then.

“It's one disease where you have to think about it 24/7. If I’m going to exercise a little bit is it going to make my blood sugar go low or go high? It’s just not something that I can forget about during the day,” Carter said.

About 80% of those affected need one type of insulin, including type one and type two diabetes. People who need two types of insulin will have an out-of-pocket cap of $50 since each prescription is capped at $25.

Carter said he hopes more will be done in the future to keep his insulin affordable.

“I would love to see that any life sustaining medication and its supplies to be regulated somehow,” he said.

More than 240,000 New Mexicans are diabetics. Each year, 13,000 people in New Mexico are diagnosed with diabetes.

People who opposed this bill said they have concerns about their premiums going up, however the American Diabetes Association said studies have shown that if the bill does impact premiums it is less than a dollar a year.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list
Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list
Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday
Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday
Attempted carjacking at Albuquerque bar leaves 1 person dead
Attempted carjacking at Albuquerque bar leaves 1 person dead
Advertisement


APD addresses Albuquerque’s violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings occurred
APD addresses Albuquerque’s violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings occurred
Governor to sign bill that will cap the cost of insulin
Governor to sign bill that will cap the cost of insulin
Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday
Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday
Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list
Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list