Governor to sign bill that will cap the cost of insulin

“It's been almost 28 years. I got diagnosed with type one diabetes roughly Labor Day of ’92,” he said.

The cost of diabetes has only gone up since then.

“It's one disease where you have to think about it 24/7. If I’m going to exercise a little bit is it going to make my blood sugar go low or go high? It’s just not something that I can forget about during the day,” Carter said.

About 80% of those affected need one type of insulin, including type one and type two diabetes. People who need two types of insulin will have an out-of-pocket cap of $50 since each prescription is capped at $25.

Carter said he hopes more will be done in the future to keep his insulin affordable.

“I would love to see that any life sustaining medication and its supplies to be regulated somehow,” he said.

More than 240,000 New Mexicans are diabetics. Each year, 13,000 people in New Mexico are diagnosed with diabetes.

People who opposed this bill said they have concerns about their premiums going up, however the American Diabetes Association said studies have shown that if the bill does impact premiums it is less than a dollar a year.