Governor visits Los Alamos elementary school on first day of in-person learning

New rules were put in place to make sure students, teachers and staff are COVID-safe. Those new guidelines include mask wearing, temperature checks, and extra hand washings. School officials are also making sure to keep students with their grades.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said now is the time for students to safely go back to school in-person if they’re comfortable.

“I think we did it right,” she said. “Given how well we were doing with vaccines at that our rate of infection, positivity rates were plummeting seemed to be—to take this opportunity to be able to meet kids where they are and families where they are."

The Tigers assigned to giving the governor her grand our said it was an awesome first day back.

“It was pretty cool,” said Analise Natal, a sixth grader. “She took time out of her day to come visit our school.”

After a year of learning at home, many students said they’re glad to be back.

“It was very different and sometimes hard for internet problems, and sometimes it didn't work. It was different and hard, but we got used to it,” MJ Martinez said.