Governor’s seldom publishes calendar of appointments | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor’s seldom publishes calendar of appointments

Governor’s seldom publishes calendar of appointments

The Associated Press
Updated: November 19, 2019 06:53 AM
Created: November 19, 2019 06:52 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has halted publication of a running daily list of appointments that previously offered insights into her travels and interactions with legislators, business leaders and advocacy groups.
    
As of Monday morning, the most recent calendar item for Lujan Grisham was more than seven weeks old.
    
Weekly online updates about the governor’s conversations and appointments were introduced earlier this year as an extra step toward transparency. It marked a change from the administration of Republican predecessor Susana Martinez.
    
Hundreds of listings for the first nine months of Lujan Grisham’s administration include conversations with lobbyists, labor leaders, energy executives, environmental activists and more.
    
The governor’s office previously said the calendars included about 95% of professional engagements and that unlisted engagements primarily involved staff.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
Excessive litigation a threat to home construction
Excessive litigation a threat to home construction
Advertisement


Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque
Early voting begins for Albuquerque runoff election
Early voting begins for Albuquerque runoff election
Storm systems to drop rain, snow while crossing New Mexico
Storm systems to drop rain, snow while crossing New Mexico
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Governor’s seldom publishes calendar of appointments
Governor’s seldom publishes calendar of appointments