Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy

Updated: April 30, 2020 07:37 PM
Created: April 30, 2020 07:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor's Economic Recovery Council, which includes business and health leaders from across the state, backed a phased reopening of the state's economy.
The council developed several phases, which will require proven benchmarks to move into the next phase.
The entire state, with exception to the northwest region will move into the Preparation Phase May 1.
The Preparation Phase allows for curbside pickup or delivery, the reopening of golf courses and state parks.
Phase One allows retailers to operate with 20% occupancy. Gyms and salons would also be allowed to open in Phase One.
Phase Two would allow casinos, bars and theaters to reopen.
Phase Three aims for schools to reopen in August. However, they would be on a modified schedule.
Read the council's full recommendations
