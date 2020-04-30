The Preparation Phase allows for curbside pickup or delivery, the reopening of golf courses and state parks.

Phase One allows retailers to operate with 20% occupancy. Gyms and salons would also be allowed to open in Phase One.

Phase Two would allow casinos, bars and theaters to reopen.

Phase Three aims for schools to reopen in August. However, they would be on a modified schedule.

Read the council's full recommendations

Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy |

