Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks

Starting May 16, all retailers may operate at 25% capacity, and must have COVID-safe practices must be in place.
- Retail spaces do not include wholesalers, suppliers, movie theaters, concert halls or amusement parks.
- Larger retailers (grocery stores, "big box" stores) must remain at 20% capacity
Other changes in the May 16 order include:
- Other "non-essential" businesses, such as office spaces and call centers, may operate with up to 25% of pre-crisis staffing levels. However, the governor said employers should continue work-from-home practices whenever possible.
- Houses of worship may operate with 10% capacity.
Gyms, salons, indoor malls and dine-in at restaurants are not allowed to reopen. The goal is to open high-contact businesses, including gyms and salons, in June.
The change does not apply to Cibola County, McKinley County or San Juan County due to the high rate or COVID-19 cases. The three counties will, instead, enter the "preparation phase."
Mask Requirement
The governor also announced announces she will require New Mexicans to wear masks in all public spaces, starting May 16. Kids are also required to wear masks.
Exceptions include:
- Eating, drinking and exercising
