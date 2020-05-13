Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks

Other "non-essential" businesses, such as office spaces and call centers, may operate with up to 25% of pre-crisis staffing levels. However, the governor said employers should continue work-from-home practices whenever possible.

Houses of worship may operate with 10% capacity.

Gyms, salons, indoor malls and dine-in at restaurants are not allowed to reopen. The goal is to open high-contact businesses, including gyms and salons, in June.

The change does not apply to Cibola County, McKinley County or San Juan County due to the high rate or COVID-19 cases. The three counties will, instead, enter the "preparation phase."

Mask Requirement

The governor also announced announces she will require New Mexicans to wear masks in all public spaces, starting May 16. Kids are also required to wear masks.

Exceptions include:

Eating, drinking and exercising

