Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 13, 2020 06:48 PM
Created: May 13, 2020 04:31 PM

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks |

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor will modify her public health order which expires May 15.

Advertisement

Starting May 16, all retailers may operate at 25% capacity, and must have COVID-safe practices must be in place.

  • Retail spaces do not include wholesalers, suppliers, movie theaters, concert halls or amusement parks.
  • Larger retailers (grocery stores, "big box" stores) must remain at 20% capacity

Other changes in the May 16 order include:

  • Other "non-essential" businesses, such as office spaces and call centers, may operate with up to 25% of pre-crisis staffing levels. However, the governor said employers should continue work-from-home practices whenever possible. 
  • Houses of worship may operate with 10% capacity.

Gyms, salons, indoor malls and dine-in at restaurants are not allowed to reopen. The goal is to open high-contact businesses, including gyms and salons, in June.

The change does not apply to Cibola County, McKinley County or San Juan County due to the high rate or COVID-19 cases. The three counties will, instead, enter the "preparation phase."

Mask Requirement

The governor also announced announces she will require New Mexicans to wear masks in all public spaces, starting May 16. Kids are also required to wear masks.

Exceptions include:

  • Eating, drinking and exercising

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks |

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks |

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks |

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks |

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks |

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks |

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks |

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks |

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks | Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks |


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
Albuquerque woman sews clear masks
Albuquerque woman sews clear masks
MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19
MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Advertisement


Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19
State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19
New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths
New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths
New Mexico reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 155 additional cases
New Mexico reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 155 additional cases
Sierra County deputy arrested after supervisors finds apparent meth pipe in patrol car
Sierra County deputy arrested after supervisors finds apparent meth pipe in patrol car