Governor's office: Indoor mask mandate will remain in place

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The indoor mask mandate is going to be extended, according to the governor's office.

"As hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are reported every day and hospitals around the state are close to crisis standards of care, it's important that New Mexicans continue to mask up in order to slow the spread," Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said. "The best tool to move us forward and protect New Mexicans is getting vaccinated."