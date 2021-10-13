Governor's office: Indoor mask mandate will remain in place

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 13, 2021 05:13 PM
Created: October 13, 2021 05:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The indoor mask mandate is going to be extended, according to the governor's office.
"As hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are reported every day and hospitals around the state are close to crisis standards of care, it's important that New Mexicans continue to mask up in order to slow the spread," Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said. "The best tool to move us forward and protect New Mexicans is getting vaccinated."
The current public health order was set to expire Friday, Oct. 15.
Under the public health order, the mask requirement applies to all individuals age 2 and older in all indoor public settings – except when eating or drinking. State officials said businesses, houses of worship and other entities may enact stricter requirements at their discretion.
