Governor's vetos could cost New Mexico tribes some funding | KOB 4
Advertisement

Governor's vetos could cost New Mexico tribes some funding

Governor's vetos could cost New Mexico tribes some funding

The Associated Press
Updated: July 08, 2020 06:25 AM
Created: July 08, 2020 06:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham used her veto power to preserve executive control over hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding in the budget solvency bill she recently signed.

The move could mean less financial assistance for some Native American communities.

Advertisement

State lawmakers during the special session had prioritized the communities by setting aside $23 million for tribal governments and another $15 million specifically for northwest counties with large Indigenous populations.

That was in addition to allocating the federal funds statewide based on population numbers.

The governor's team says it's working on a formula to ensure distribution is equitable.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man beaten, arrested after allegedly using racially-charged language
Man beaten, arrested after allegedly using racially-charged language
Governor's office: Current data shows no connection between rise of COVID-19 and protests
Governor's office: Current data shows no connection between rise of COVID-19 and protests
Teen girl killed, 2 others injured at Storrie Lake State Park
Teen girl killed, 2 others injured at Storrie Lake State Park
Soon-to-be newlyweds left in the dark after wedding venue owner closes doors for good
Soon-to-be newlyweds left in the dark after wedding venue owner closes doors for good
Ad fact check: 4 Investigates examines Trump's newest reelection ad running in NM
Ad fact check: 4 Investigates examines Trump's newest reelection ad running in NM
Advertisement


Governor's vetos could cost New Mexico tribes some funding
Governor's vetos could cost New Mexico tribes some funding
Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control
The Supreme Court, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Ad fact check: 4 Investigates examines Trump's newest reelection ad running in NM
Ad fact check: 4 Investigates examines Trump's newest reelection ad running in NM
Expert shares tips for finding best bike for kids
Expert shares tips for finding best bike for kids