Gov.'s free college proposal on agenda for upcoming legislative session

"When we did the Lottery Scholarships, when we decided in the 90s to make college a priority and make it free, remember all of the New Mexicans who benefited from that. What we didn't do well is stay the course and make sure we had a funding mechanism that wouldn't be depending upon how many lottery tickets we are selling,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

The governor said she is also working on a plan to keep New Mexicans in the state after they graduate.

"Well, a couple of things. You know, we're working with the legislature on a kind of accountability measure and we would certainly want folks stay here. I don't know if I want to say to an 18-year-old, ‘You have to pay all of this back if you don't stay in New Mexico’ so I think that may be just a step too far,” she said.

However, the governor believes the state could use incentives that could benefit New Mexico’s economy.

"We're going to make this investment and here is an incentive if you are a business owner or you work in New Mexico and make it increasingly more difficult for folks to choose to leave because this is what I believe—there's something about your hometown, there is something about this state and rich histories of families in New Mexico,” she said. “You really don't want to leave. Most folks want to come back and I'm going to create those kinds of incentives and opportunities.”

Jeffrey Mitchell, executive director of the UNM Bureau of Business and Economic Research said his colleagues should consider working with local busi9ness to help create job opportunities for graduates.

"This is something that is happening all over the country. It tends to be focused somewhat on the technically oriented schools like CNM where they are able to go in and work with businesses, identify very specifically the kinds of work they need, the kind of workforce they need and then they develop programs to specifically meet those needs,” Mitchell said. “That's a very targeted, very effective strategy."

Gov. Lujan Grisham is encouraging lawmakers to support her plan and to look at it as an investment.

“This is a very strategic, strong investment and I plan to make that case to the legislature,” she said.

The plan could potentially impact 55,000 students across the state including recent high school graduates, students who have earned their GED and returning adult learners.

If approved, New Mexico would join New York as the only two state’s in the country to cover tuition and fees at no cost to students.