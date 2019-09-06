Grand jury indicts man in Santa Fe couple's collision deaths | KOB 4
Grand jury indicts man in Santa Fe couple's collision deaths

Associated Press
September 06, 2019 11:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An indictment charges an Albuquerque-area man with vehicular homicide and other crimes in the collision deaths of a Santa Fe couple who were passengers in an Uber.
    
A grand jury issued the indictment Thursday against Joseph Urvanejo in the May deaths of Kristina Martinez and Robert Gallegos.
    
The Uber driver was not hurt when that vehicle collided Urvanejo's car.
    
Prosecutors say police found a pipe used for drugs and open containers of vodka and other alcohol in Urvanejo's car. He is currently not in custody.
    
Online court records don't list an attorney for Urvanejo who could comment on the allegations.

