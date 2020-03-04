Granddaughter bonds with grandma over bar hopping

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Carmen McClelland and her 100-year-old grandmother, whose name is also Carmen, have spent the past year bonding in an unusual way—bar hopping.
“We've been doing this for a little over a year,” Carmen said.
The tradition started as a way for Carmen, the younger one, to make grandma-duty a little more fun.
“At first I felt very guilty because I thought it was just me trying to have a life while I was on grandma duty and now it's our thing,” she said.
As for Grandma Carmen, bar hopping with her granddaughter has become a way for her to stay young.
“You've got to keep on going. Otherwise you fall,” Grandma Carmen said.
Carmen said she even started an Instagram account to document all of her adventures with her grandma.
“She's asking about all of the photos that I take on my phone and kind of the photo album I made of people to see. So she's asking why I started that,” Carmen said. “I wanted to just put it in one spot. Like I'm obsessed with her, she's like the love of my life—the apple of my eye.”
Grandma Carmen said she has one piece of advice for people who want to be like her.
“Live it up while you can!,” she said.
