Grandmother says RV was stolen from her yard
Ryan Laughlin
May 09, 2019 07:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lucy York is the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren who love going on trips in her camper. Her 27-foot Streamlite camper was taken from her yard in the middle of the night.
"I just didn't want to believe it," York said. "I really didn't want to believe it.
The camper was fully stocked, too – including generators, camping supplies and even some of the kids' toys.
She estimates that the thieves got away with more than $30,000 worth of items.
She said they have the Albuquerque Police Department looking out for it and are holding out hope that somebody spots the RV.
"It means a lot to us," York said. "We need it back. We need everything back."
