Grandparent concerned about lack of library planned for new preschool

“We expected to have what we have here but new,” said Krystal Cunningham, a teacher at Shining Stars. “So we deal with a lot of issues with restrooms and leaky roofs and our whole campus is asphalt, and the kids fall and so we were expecting just to have a newer safer facility.”

Except they say the new renderings don't show the library they were promised. Instead, it shows 30 classrooms. The exact amount they have at the old school.

“We have families here that can't afford books and unfortunately that's just the way it is all over New Mexico,” said Cunningham. “So the fact that the kids can come here and check out a book at the library every couple weeks and be excited about it. It's a great thing, and we're going to take that way from them. And that's concerning not only as a parent but a teacher.”



KOB 4 sat down with the district a went through the renderings. There were pictures of a new play area with a sensory garden, gross motor, fine motor, trike track, sand play, abilities lab, and steam lab with an art room.

“The final plan that the board saw is this plan that one of these classrooms is designated as library,” explained Beth Pendergrass, as spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools.

One of the classrooms seen in the renderings is actually going to be a library.

“Bottom line is we're not getting rid of books,” said Pendergrass. “I mean literacy, reading all of that. You know even at the preschool age, access to books is important and we believe that. Each of the classrooms are equipped with multiple cabinets and storage areas.”

If the school needs another classroom, then they'll transform that space.

“We included future expansion area so that some of those things such as multi-purpose room can be added. Or in the future the designated library space needs to be used as a classroom then perhaps some future then we look at building a different are for the library or additional classroom as we grow the program. That's included in the planning as well,” said Pendergrass.

The district said this is the first they’re hearing of these concerns, and they hope to clear things up.

There’s a meeting with Lalonde next week.