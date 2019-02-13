Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge

Purchased by the City of Albuquerque in 2003, it took three attempts to secure Anthea as a development partner. The company will use some of the gross receipt taxes it collects to repay the grant awarded by the county.

As part of the project, some of the historic elements including the neon De Anza sign, the Zuni murals and the café's turquoise-studded floor will be preserved.

