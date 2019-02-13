Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge

Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge

The Associated Press
February 13, 2019 06:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An ongoing effort to redevelop another old motel along historic Route 66 is getting an infusion of cash from Bernalillo County.

Advertisement

County Commissioners unanimously approved a local economic development agreement with Anthea Nob Hill LLC for the De Anza Motor Lodge project.

The company had requested a $350,000 grant to help with new infrastructure for a 40-unit boutique hotel at the site.

Purchased by the City of Albuquerque in 2003, it took three attempts to secure Anthea as a development partner. The company will use some of the gross receipt taxes it collects to repay the grant awarded by the county.

As part of the project, some of the historic elements including the neon De Anza sign, the Zuni murals and the café's turquoise-studded floor will be preserved.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 13, 2019 06:41 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Man accused of sexually assaulting child released pending trial
Man accused of sexually assaulting child released pending trial
Advertisement




Local community college holds active shooter drill
Local community college holds active shooter drill
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes
Man charged in illegal trapping case
Man charged in illegal trapping case