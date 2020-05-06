Grants city manager reinstated by city council | KOB 4
Grants city manager reinstated by city council

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 06, 2020 02:54 PM
Created: May 06, 2020 11:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Laura Jaramillo, the city manager of Grants, has been reinstated by the Grants City Council. 

Last week, Mayor Martin Hicks "dismissed" Jaramillo for not ordering city employees to reopen the city's golf course. Following a cease and desist order from New Mexico State Police, Jaramillo told the council that they would not be reopening. 

"By asking our staff to open up, you're asking us to break the law," Jaramillo had said during their meeting.

She was "dismissed" by Hicks the next morning. 

Hicks is now saying Jaramillo was on "administrative leave" and she was not fired. 

MORE: 


