Grants holds in-person Memorial Day service despite governor’s ban on mass gatherings

“We kept at social distancing and we had a few people talk and did a prayer and everything you're supposed do on Memorial Day,” Dean added.

A couple dozen people showed up including Grants Mayor Martin Hicks, who made a speech. In the speech, Hicks quoted president and founding father John Adams

"Liberty must at all hazards be supported we have a right to it, derived from our Maker, not from any government guys,” Mayor Hicks said.

Mayor Hicks, who is embroiled with state officials in the fight to reopen Grants, said the public health order violates people’s constitutional rights.

“And they died for what? The constitution, for your liberties, for your freedoms. How can you not observe this and not acknowledge what's being done to us today,” the mayor said.

The sacrifices made are not lost on him.

"There's my brother's cross right there,” Hicks said.

Hicks’ brother, Butch, commit suicide after returning home from Vietnam where he served as a medic for the U.S. Army. His cross is surrounded by hundreds of other crosses. Each cross has the name of a veteran from Cibola County who died. The oldest cross dates all the way back to the Civil War.

“But, that's my brother and we miss him very much,” Hicks said.