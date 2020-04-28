Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course | KOB 4
Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 28, 2020 03:12 PM
Created: April 28, 2020 11:15 AM

GRANTS, N.M. — The mayor of Grants "dismissed" his city manager for reportedly not ordering city employees to reopen the golf course.

"I am the interim manager until I can find another one," said Mayor Martin "Modey" Hicks.

The city council will need to vote to make the termination of City Manager Laura Jaramillo final.

Hicks is allowing small businesses in Grants to reopen, challenging the governor's public health orders.

New Mexico State Police issued a first notice of violation along with a cease and desist order to the manager of the golf course Monday.  

However, the mayor said he planned to keep operating the city-owned golf course despite the cease and desist order.

KOB 4 reached out to Jaramillo, but did not receive a response. Instead, a person who said he's known Jaramillo for years spoke about her character.

"More than anything, she loves her home. She loves her community," said Jesse James, who was born and raise in Grants, but has since moved out of state. 

James said Jaramillo was a life-long resident of Grants, and also an educator.

"She has been invested in the community essentially her entire life," he said.

Mayor Hicks said a special meeting to discuss Jaramillo's employment could take place as early as Friday.

