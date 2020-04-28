Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course

New Mexico State Police issued a first notice of violation along with a cease and desist order to the manager of the golf course Monday.

However, the mayor said he planned to keep operating the city-owned golf course despite the cease and desist order.

KOB 4 reached out to Jaramillo, but did not receive a response. Instead, a person who said he's known Jaramillo for years spoke about her character.

"More than anything, she loves her home. She loves her community," said Jesse James, who was born and raise in Grants, but has since moved out of state.

James said Jaramillo was a life-long resident of Grants, and also an educator.

"She has been invested in the community essentially her entire life," he said.

Mayor Hicks said a special meeting to discuss Jaramillo's employment could take place as early as Friday.