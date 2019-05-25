Grants police search for car wash burglary suspect | KOB 4
Grants police search for car wash burglary suspect

Christina Rodriguez
May 25, 2019 06:15 PM

GRANTS, N.M. — The Grants Police Department is asking the public for help to catch a burglar.

Police say a suspect burglarized a car wash Tuesday. Cameras caught the suspect taking off in a truck. 

Police are offering a $100 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

To contact Crimestoppers, call (505) 287-8400. 

Created: May 25, 2019 05:27 PM

