Grants police search for car wash burglary suspect
Christina Rodriguez
May 25, 2019 06:15 PM
GRANTS, N.M. — The Grants Police Department is asking the public for help to catch a burglar.
Police say a suspect burglarized a car wash Tuesday. Cameras caught the suspect taking off in a truck.
Police are offering a $100 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
To contact Crimestoppers, call (505) 287-8400.
