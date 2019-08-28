Grants' Triple Nickel Fire doing more good than harm

Baca said this fire is actually doing more good than harm to the surrounding environment. The conditions are perfect to use this fire to prevent more catastrophic ones in the future.

“When we have the conditions to keep the fire on the ground and clean up the forest, we like to do as many acres as possible when we're in these kind of conditions,” Baca said.

These controlled fires, called “prescribed burns”, are usually done in October. But with the dryer than normal monsoon season, fire managers are able to use the lightning that caused the fire to their advantage.

Baca also said that this fire season will likely be longer than normal.

“Definitely be longer if we don't get any more rain,” Baca said. “We probably won't do any more prescribed fire in October. We’ll probably be fighting fire at that point.”