Grants votes to not hold Fourth of July parade

Hicks: You took an oath to uphold the constitution of the U.S.

Lucero: It doesn't have anything to do with the constitution.

Hicks: Yes it does, yes it does, Rick, and if you stand here tonight and say we're not going to allow you to assemble, you are violating your oath.

Lucero: No I'm not.

Hicks: Period. Yes you are.

Lucero: No I'm not.

Hicks: Yeah you are.

Lucero: No I'm not.

Hicks: You stood here and took an oath.

Lucero: I took an oath to protect the people.

Hicks: Rick, show me where it says to protect the people in the constitution.

Lucero: Yeah, well, I am protecting the people.

Hicks: Yeah, you're protecting nothing dude.

Mayor Hicks stormed out the meeting after councilors moved on to other business.