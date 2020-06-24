Grants votes to not hold Fourth of July parade | KOB 4
Advertisement

Grants votes to not hold Fourth of July parade

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 24, 2020 09:01 AM
Created: June 24, 2020 08:47 AM

GRANTS, N.M. — It looks like the city of Grants will not hold their annual Fourth of July parade this year. 

Mayor Martin Hicks wanted to make it happen but wasn't getting much support from city councilors. The disagreement led to a fiery exchange Monday night. 

Advertisement

Hicks: You took an oath to uphold the constitution of the U.S.
Lucero: It doesn't have anything to do with the constitution.
Hicks: Yes it does, yes it does, Rick, and if you stand here tonight and say we're not going to allow you to assemble, you are violating your oath.
Lucero: No I'm not.
Hicks: Period. Yes you are. 
Lucero: No I'm not.
Hicks: Yeah you are.
Lucero: No I'm not. 
Hicks: You stood here and took an oath.
Lucero: I took an oath to protect the people.
Hicks: Rick, show me where it says to protect the people in the constitution.
Lucero: Yeah, well, I am protecting the people.
Hicks: Yeah, you're protecting nothing dude.

Mayor Hicks stormed out the meeting after councilors moved on to other business. 

While councilors would not approve the parade, they did approve to move forward with an annual rodeo – after hearing about health precautions that will be taken. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
APD investigates homicide near Menaul and Carlisle
APD investigates homicide near Menaul and Carlisle
Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal
Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal
President of the NM Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers weighs in on reentry plan
President of the NM Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers weighs in on reentry plan
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Advertisement


APD investigates homicide near Menaul and Carlisle
APD investigates homicide near Menaul and Carlisle
Navajo Nation reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Navajo Nation reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal
Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal
Navajo Nation honoring police officer who died from COVID-19
Navajo Nation honoring police officer who died from COVID-19
New Mexico urges visitors to use masks to stop virus spread
New Mexico urges visitors to use masks to stop virus spread