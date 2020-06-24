Grants votes to not hold Fourth of July parade

Christina Rodriguez
June 24, 2020
June 24, 2020
GRANTS, N.M. — It looks like the city of Grants will not hold their annual Fourth of July parade this year.
Mayor Martin Hicks wanted to make it happen but wasn't getting much support from city councilors. The disagreement led to a fiery exchange Monday night.
Hicks: You took an oath to uphold the constitution of the U.S.
Lucero: It doesn't have anything to do with the constitution.
Hicks: Yes it does, yes it does, Rick, and if you stand here tonight and say we're not going to allow you to assemble, you are violating your oath.
Lucero: No I'm not.
Hicks: Period. Yes you are.
Lucero: No I'm not.
Hicks: Yeah you are.
Lucero: No I'm not.
Hicks: You stood here and took an oath.
Lucero: I took an oath to protect the people.
Hicks: Rick, show me where it says to protect the people in the constitution.
Lucero: Yeah, well, I am protecting the people.
Hicks: Yeah, you're protecting nothing dude.
Mayor Hicks stormed out the meeting after councilors moved on to other business.
While councilors would not approve the parade, they did approve to move forward with an annual rodeo – after hearing about health precautions that will be taken.
