Cedarville Fire near Santa Rosa prompts I-40 closure, evacuations | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Cedarville Fire near Santa Rosa prompts I-40 closure, evacuations

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 09, 2022 10:24 PM
Created: May 09, 2022 06:03 PM

SANTA ROSA, N.M. - A grass fire started near Santa Rosa Monday, off of I-40. The interstate has been reopened in both directions due to the fire.

Officials say eight departments responded to fight the fire, including Las Vegas resources from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. Leaders say they expect to have the fire under control by Monday night. 

Crews evacuated dozens of homes from Cedarville Road to Santa Rosa Golf Course as a precaution Monday evening.

Officials said the fire is estimated to have burned around 50-60 acres. Crews will remain overnight to monitor for any embers. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to nearly 190,000 acres
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to nearly 190,000 acres
Cedarville Fire near Santa Rosa prompts I-40 closure, evacuations
Cedarville Fire near Santa Rosa prompts I-40 closure, evacuations
Suspects in street racing stint appear in court for first time
Suspects in street racing stint appear in court for first time
BCSO chopper video shows cars doing donuts in Albuquerque intersection
BCSO chopper video shows cars doing donuts in Albuquerque intersection
APD: 6 shot, 4 dead in separate Sunday shootings
APD: 6 shot, 4 dead in separate Sunday shootings