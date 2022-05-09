Cedarville Fire near Santa Rosa prompts I-40 closure, evacuations

KOB Web Staff
SANTA ROSA, N.M. - A grass fire started near Santa Rosa Monday, off of I-40. The interstate has been reopened in both directions due to the fire.
Officials say eight departments responded to fight the fire, including Las Vegas resources from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. Leaders say they expect to have the fire under control by Monday night.
Crews evacuated dozens of homes from Cedarville Road to Santa Rosa Golf Course as a precaution Monday evening.
Officials said the fire is estimated to have burned around 50-60 acres. Crews will remain overnight to monitor for any embers.
