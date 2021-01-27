Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce lays out legislative priorities

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on businesses in New Mexico. As a result, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce is asking state lawmakers to consider their legislation during the current session to address some of those issues.
“Our priority, first and foremost, begins with a COVID recovery relief package,” said Terri Cole, the chamber’s president and CEO.
“It’s hard to look at many other issues until we get the COVID relief package successfully implemented on behalf of businesses,” she added.
The GACC is asking lawmakers to approve $100 million in grants to help companies affected by the pandemic that weren’t able to get funded through a previous grant program offered through the state.
They’re also asking the legislature to replenish New Mexico’s unemployment insurance fund and to reject any tax increase.
The chamber is also proposing legislation to improve the economy, education and public safety.
“Well you can’t have job creation and a strong economic development environment unless you have a safe environment,” Cole said.
“And people not only have to be safe but feel safe so crime has been a big issues for us the last three years of course with education and downtown transformation,” she added.
