'It's everything': Green chile season fires up across New Mexico
Eddie Garcia
August 05, 2019 07:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Flags flying proudly along Montgomery and Wyoming are heralding the arrival of green chile season in New Mexico.
Ken DeWees, owner of Chile Traditions, is one of the first to receive the early harvest – it's hard to keep in stock.
“We grab some chile, roast it and put in on tortillas just like everybody else,” said DeWees.
Even employees have a hard time resisting.
DeWees: “We have to try it ourselves to see that it's all there...”
Garcia: “Quality control?”
DeWees: “Yeah, quality control, that's what we'll call it!”
No worries for prospective customers – new shipments will be in on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the season.
“This is my first roast of the season and it won't be my last,” said Steven Scharf.
Scharf just moved back, after living in Seattle the last 30 years.
“I finally retired and came back not only for the nice people of New Mexico, but the chile,” said Scharf.
Ken totally understands the power of green chile.
He’s the first to defend against Colorado Governor Jared Polis's claim that Pueblo chile is better.
“New Mexico is made to grow chile, it just happens to be the perfect climate for it,” said DeWees.
To Ken, it's ridiculous to think any other green chile even stacks up.
“It's everything – the sandy soil, the cool nights the hot days – the pride that our New Mexico farmers take in it,” said DeWees.
After all, Scharf waited 30 years for this glorious green chile reunion, a strong testament to the quality of the treasured crop.
“There's only one chile and that's New Mexico chile,” said Scharf.
