'It's everything': Green chile season fires up across New Mexico

Scharf just moved back, after living in Seattle the last 30 years.



“I finally retired and came back not only for the nice people of New Mexico, but the chile,” said Scharf.



Ken totally understands the power of green chile.



He’s the first to defend against Colorado Governor Jared Polis's claim that Pueblo chile is better.



“New Mexico is made to grow chile, it just happens to be the perfect climate for it,” said DeWees.



To Ken, it's ridiculous to think any other green chile even stacks up.



“It's everything – the sandy soil, the cool nights the hot days – the pride that our New Mexico farmers take in it,” said DeWees.



After all, Scharf waited 30 years for this glorious green chile reunion, a strong testament to the quality of the treasured crop.



“There's only one chile and that's New Mexico chile,” said Scharf.