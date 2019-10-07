Green flag: Third day of Balloon Fiesta is a go
KOB Web Staff
October 07, 2019 06:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is cooperating for the third day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Pilots got the green flag to fly a little after 6:30 a.m.
A double ascension and competition balloon flying are scheduled for Monday morning.
Green flag is up - getting this double ascension going, then balloon competition begins!— Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 7, 2019
