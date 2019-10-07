Green flag: Third day of Balloon Fiesta is a go | KOB 4
Green flag: Third day of Balloon Fiesta is a go

KOB Web Staff
October 07, 2019 06:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is cooperating for the third day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Pilots got the green flag to fly a little after 6:30 a.m.

A double ascension and competition balloon flying are scheduled for Monday morning. 

For the latest on all things Balloon Fiesta, check out the Balloon Fiesta page on KOB.com

Updated: October 07, 2019 06:45 AM
Created: October 07, 2019 06:37 AM

