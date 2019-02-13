Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police have identified the man killed in northwest Albuquerque when a homemade device exploded.
Police believe 32-year-old Gregory Shewmake made the device in order to take his own life.
Officers were called to the area of Coors and Central on Feb. 4 in response to an explosion that occurred behind the shopping center which includes a Smith's, Dion's and other businesses.
Several agencies are investigating the explosion.
