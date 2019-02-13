Police identify man killed by homemade explosive | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police identify man killed by homemade explosive

Marian Camacho
February 13, 2019 09:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police have identified the man killed in northwest Albuquerque when a homemade device exploded.

Advertisement

Police believe 32-year-old Gregory Shewmake made the device in order to take his own life.

Officers were called to the area of Coors and Central on Feb. 4 in response to an explosion that occurred behind the shopping center which includes a Smith's, Dion's and other businesses.

Several agencies are investigating the explosion.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 13, 2019 09:29 AM
Created: February 13, 2019 06:16 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Man accused of sexually assaulting child released pending trial
Man accused of sexually assaulting child released pending trial
Advertisement




Local community college holds active shooter drill
Local community college holds active shooter drill
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes
Man charged in illegal trapping case
Man charged in illegal trapping case