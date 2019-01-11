Greyhound rescue group saves five dogs from China
Casey Torres
January 11, 2019 06:03 PM
CORRALES, N.M.—For more than 20 years, the Greyhound Companions of New Mexico has rescued hundreds of retired race dogs.
Judy Paulsen founded the rescue group. She said she’s seen the abuse some greyhounds may go through in racetracks.
“I got to go into some of the kennels, and I was mortified to see some dogs in there with broken legs that had not been attended to. There were dogs in there with lacerations on their faces,” Paulsen said.
The group doesn’t just take in greyhounds from New Mexico.
Some were skinny, had scars or skin diseases.
Paulsen said since Florida outlawed greyhound racetracks last year, she and other rescue groups around the country are expecting to take in more dogs.
The rescue group is in desperate need for foster parents.
Paulsen said the organization takes care of all the medical needs.
There’s a $250 adoption fee and a home evaluation.
Paulsen’s group also works with Grey2K USA Worldwide, a group that aims to shut down dog racing.
“It breaks my heart what humans are capable of doing to animals, and I just want to help any way I can,” Paulsen said.
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: January 11, 2019 06:03 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved