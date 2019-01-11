Greyhound rescue group saves five dogs from China

The group doesn’t just take in greyhounds from New Mexico. Late Thursday night, Paulsen welcomed five greyhounds from a China racetrack to her home.

Some were skinny, had scars or skin diseases.

Paulsen said since Florida outlawed greyhound racetracks last year, she and other rescue groups around the country are expecting to take in more dogs.

The rescue group is in desperate need for foster parents.

Paulsen said the organization takes care of all the medical needs.

There’s a $250 adoption fee and a home evaluation.

Paulsen’s group also works with Grey2K USA Worldwide, a group that aims to shut down dog racing.

“It breaks my heart what humans are capable of doing to animals, and I just want to help any way I can,” Paulsen said.