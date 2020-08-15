Grocery giveaway helps families in need

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Western Sky Community Care in northeast Albuquerque hosted a grocery giveaway Saturday to help families in need.
"It’s always going to help. Every little bit helps,” said Rachel, who attended the drive-thru giveaway.
The health care organization handed out 200 bags filled with non-perishable food items and fresh vegetables from local farmers that can feed a family of four for up to two weeks.
"We worked with the local farmers markets, which we were very thankful that they worked with us. They gave us some recipes so that families know how to utilize the vegetables so that they don't go into the trash,” said Wendy Santiesteban, supervisor of marketing at Western Sky Community Care.
Santiesteban said they usually hold grocery giveaways closer to the holidays, but the pandemic created a huge need.
"We had people lining up ever since 9 a.m. so they had been lining up they've been very, very thankful for it. This is something that doesn't come often for them they have a lot of food scarcity in their house. This is a major support for them so we're very happy they're happy,” Santiesteban said.
