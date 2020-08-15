Grocery giveaway helps families in need

The health care organization handed out 200 bags filled with non-perishable food items and fresh vegetables from local farmers that can feed a family of four for up to two weeks.

"We worked with the local farmers markets, which we were very thankful that they worked with us. They gave us some recipes so that families know how to utilize the vegetables so that they don't go into the trash,” said Wendy Santiesteban, supervisor of marketing at Western Sky Community Care.