Grocery store closures in rural towns leaves people on edge

New Mexico State Sen. Joe Cervantes tweeted that "Santa Fe needs more common sense." He fears people from Las Cruces will travel to El Paso, a COVID-19 hotspot, if their grocery stores are closed.

The governor's office said they take that into consideration when an essential business is forced to close.

"Yes, we absolutely consider the availability of other options in a community before making closure decisions. Yes, we understand that may cause temporary inconveniences for shoppers, but this is a public health crisis where lives are at stake. The focus of these efforts is fully to curb the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 we are seeing throughout the state, not to cut New Mexicans off from essential supplies."

The approach does little to erase the worry for people in smaller cities.

"The state's got too heavy-handed of the approach and the one-size-fits-all approach, which they have used for a very long time, has really been detrimental to the rural areas," said Steve Dodsen, who lives in Roswell.