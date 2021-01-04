Grocery store's mask policy sparks mixed reviews from the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Signage outside a local grocery store outlining its mask policy is getting some mixed reviews from the public.

Outside the Albertsons located off Coors Blvd near Cottonwood Mall, a sign reads "Masks are mandatory unless you meet one of the exemptions listed in the Governor's order... If you are not wearing a mask upon entering, we will assume you meet one of the Governor's mandated criteria."