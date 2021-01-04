Grocery store's mask policy sparks mixed reviews from the public

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Signage outside a local grocery store outlining its mask policy is getting some mixed reviews from the public.
Outside the Albertsons located off Coors Blvd near Cottonwood Mall, a sign reads "Masks are mandatory unless you meet one of the exemptions listed in the Governor's order... If you are not wearing a mask upon entering, we will assume you meet one of the Governor's mandated criteria."
A KOB 4 tipster raised some serious questions, including whether this would allow maskless customers to enter the store unchecked.
KOB 4 contacted the state for comment. Matt Bieber, a spokesperson for the Department of Health issued the following statement:
"Except for a small number of medical exceptions, New Mexicans should be wearing masks. They're one of the most effective tools we have for saving lives. Those with serious medical conditions are particularly vulnerable and should elect to use delivery or curbside pickup for groceries."
On Monday morning, our team didn't spot anyone entering the store without a mask. However, many customers had mixed feelings about the store's mask policy.
A spokesperson for Albertson's issued the following statement:
“We have a strict mask policy in complete compliance with the Governor's Public Health Order. The sign... was not current and has been replaced.”
