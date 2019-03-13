Grounded Boeing 737 Max planes may impact Sunport
Joy Wang
March 13, 2019 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Across the country, American, United, and Southwest Airlines are working to rebook passengers. On Wednesday, President Trump made the decision to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 or Max 9 planes after two crashes in less than 6 months.
Sunport officials say only Southwest and American Airlines have Boeing 737 Max planes coming in and out of Albuquerque. Only one flight from Houston to Albuquerque would have been affected on Wednesday night, but that flight has been replaced with another plane.
Some frequent fliers say they aren't too concerned about the Boeing 737 Max 8 or Max 9 planes.
"I pretty much have to trust the system," traveler Kris Olenicki said. "After all these years, you know, I haven't had any bad experiences."
Local businesses are feeling the trickle-down effects. They say the cancellations and delays mean more flyers stranded in airports and more business.
"We're seeing a lot more customers coming in and eating and spending more money in the airport," said restaurant manager Germin Beshara.
Updated: March 13, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: March 13, 2019 09:31 PM
