Group believes women are underrepresented in new homeless count

August 23, 2019 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new report shows that there are approximately 1,500 homeless people in Albuquerque, an increase of 200 from 2018.

Most homeless resource groups believe the number is actually higher.

Christine Barber, founder of Street Safe New Mexico, said the annual count fails to include homeless women who manage to get motel rooms on nights when it's cold.

“That is a very inaccurate way to get an idea of homeless people,” Barber insists. “What you're counting is men on the street who don't have that option as much as the women do, so you're getting a count of that and not an actual count of homelessness”

In the past, Barber said an under-count of homeless women translated to real consequences.

“There are a lot of things that rely on that number-- funding and housing and how many units are available and beds that are in respite care and how many rehabs,” Barber said. “All of that comes back to that and we need to not be relying on that so heavily. We need to be looking at the reality of this.”

