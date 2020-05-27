Group crowdsources 10,000 masks for health care workers on Navajo Nation

Colton Shone
Updated: May 27, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: May 27, 2020 12:11 PM
GALLUP, N.M. — A grassroots effort to get N-95 masks to health care workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 has really taken off. Health care workers on the Navajo Nation are getting 10,000 masks.
The effort was started by Bay Area resident Liz Klinger. Her mom is a nurse who said getting protective masks was hard to come by.
"I found out that my mom's floor at her hospital didn't have, they weren't given access to masks for their staff," she said.
That's when she and some friends had an idea: what if there was a way to crowdsource masks and get them to those workers? That's when they created Mask-Match.com.
"We found out that the best, easiest and quickest way to get masks to healthcare workers on the frontlines were literally the mask supplies in our homes, in our garages and in our closets," Klinger said.
People are able to send off their masks and have USPS pick it up right from their door and send it to those who need them.
Because of their effort, Klinger says they've been able to send 10,000 masks to health care workers on the Navajo Nation which has been hit harder by the virus than any area per capita in the country.
"Some of our volunteers have made a concerted effort to find out who some of the point people were at the clinics over there so we could get some of those masks to those particular locations as fast as possible," said Klinger.
After launching just weeks ago, the group has been able to send out 600,000 masks around the country. Klinger said they'll do this for as long as it’s needed.
If you have masks to donate or would like to request them, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company