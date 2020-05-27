Group crowdsources 10,000 masks for health care workers on Navajo Nation

"We found out that the best, easiest and quickest way to get masks to healthcare workers on the frontlines were literally the mask supplies in our homes, in our garages and in our closets," Klinger said.

People are able to send off their masks and have USPS pick it up right from their door and send it to those who need them.

Because of their effort, Klinger says they've been able to send 10,000 masks to health care workers on the Navajo Nation which has been hit harder by the virus than any area per capita in the country.

"Some of our volunteers have made a concerted effort to find out who some of the point people were at the clinics over there so we could get some of those masks to those particular locations as fast as possible," said Klinger.

After launching just weeks ago, the group has been able to send out 600,000 masks around the country. Klinger said they'll do this for as long as it’s needed.

