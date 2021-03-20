Group gathers in Albuquerque to hold anti-lockdown, anti-mask protest | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Group gathers in Albuquerque to hold anti-lockdown, anti-mask protest

Casey Torres
Updated: March 20, 2021 09:50 PM
Created: March 20, 2021 09:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A "Freedom Rally" was held in Albuquerque Saturday to protest the state's public health order and many of the health guidelines that experts around the world say are safe and effective. 

Similar events were held across the globe Saturday.

In Albuquerque, more than 100 people were at the intersection of Wyoming and Academy.

Watch the video above to see interviews with the protesters. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Demonstrators take to the streets to protest appointment of APD Chief Medina
Demonstrators take to the streets to protest appointment of APD Chief Medina
Gov. Lujan Grisham confirms there will be special session on cannabis legalization
Gov. Lujan Grisham confirms there will be special session on cannabis legalization
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 191 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 191 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico lawmakers aim to crack down on abusive teachers
New Mexico lawmakers aim to crack down on abusive teachers
Legislative wrap up: Governor, lawmakers reflect on the 2021 session
Legislative wrap up: Governor, lawmakers reflect on the 2021 session