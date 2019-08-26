Group hit by abuse claims to open New Mexico migrant shelter | KOB 4
Group hit by abuse claims to open New Mexico migrant shelter

Associated Press
August 26, 2019 09:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Arizona-based company plagued by abuse and mistreatment allegations is planning on opening an Albuquerque facility to house migrant teens.
    
An email recently sent to some Albuquerque residents said VisionQuest will shelter up to 60 minors who entered the U.S. illegally without their parents. The planned facility awarded by a federal contract would be located along the city's historic Route 66 near the University of New Mexico's main campus.
    
The letter signed by Michael Vos of the Albuquerque consulting firm says VisionQuest will shelter boys from ages 11 to 17 for up to 90 days.
    
VisionQuest spokeswoman Amanda Burton confirmed to the Albuquerque Journal the company plans to open the Sam Mahan Center in January.
    
VisionQuest has faces allegations of mistreatment dating back to 1987.

