Group of local business owners leave $5,555 tip at Albuquerque restaurant | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Group of local business owners leave $5,555 tip at Albuquerque restaurant

Spencer Schacht
Updated: December 20, 2021 06:45 PM
Created: December 20, 2021 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two servers at Trombino's were surprised when a group of local business owners made sure they got the tip they deserved.

"We want to find creative ways and meaningful and impactful ways to invest back, in not only the businesses in Albuquerque, but also the people," said Ramon Casaus with Battle Tested Business.

The group of business owners was thinking of how they could be the change they wanted to see.

"We said, well, what if we all went to dinner and tip out $505 each?" Casaus said.

So the eleven business owners each pitched in for a $5,555 tip.

Click on the video above to watch the reaction from the servers.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 37 new deaths, 3,110 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 37 new deaths, 3,110 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Warrants name suspects in homicide outside SW Albuquerque home
Warrants name suspects in homicide outside SW Albuquerque home
US Marshals join search for suspect in fatal River of Lights hit-and-run
US Marshals join search for suspect in fatal River of Lights hit-and-run
APD plans to crack down on off-highway vehicles
APD plans to crack down on off-highway vehicles
Police investigating NW Albuquerque shooting
Police investigating NW Albuquerque shooting