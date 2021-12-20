Group of local business owners leave $5,555 tip at Albuquerque restaurant

Spencer Schacht
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two servers at Trombino's were surprised when a group of local business owners made sure they got the tip they deserved.
"We want to find creative ways and meaningful and impactful ways to invest back, in not only the businesses in Albuquerque, but also the people," said Ramon Casaus with Battle Tested Business.
The group of business owners was thinking of how they could be the change they wanted to see.
"We said, well, what if we all went to dinner and tip out $505 each?" Casaus said.
So the eleven business owners each pitched in for a $5,555 tip.
