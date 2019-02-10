Group raises money for kids impacted by terrorism

"We want to help kids impacted by terror," said Lenya Heitzig, the founder of Reload Love.

Reload Love is a group that takes spent bullet casings and turns them into jewelry. Part of those proceeds goes toward building playgrounds in areas impacted by terrorism.

However, this weekend is the Love Bomb fundraiser. This weekend every dollar donated will go toward helping kids in Qaraqosh, a predominantly Christian city devastated by ISIS, located southeast of Mosul.

But, the Love Bomb is not just a fundraiser for followers of Jesus.

"Look, reload the love isn't just for Christians, it's for atheists, it's for Muslims, it's for Jewish people,” said Pastor Nathan Heitzig. “[It’s for] Anyone who can get behind the heart of not wanting to see kids affected by terrorism."

The Love Bomb has already surpassed its goal and is still collecting.

A group from Albuquerque is planning to go Qaraqosh this March.

If you'd like to donate, click here.