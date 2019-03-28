New Mexico group blasts Trump’s plan to replace ‘Obamacare’

His statements came two days after the Trump administration said it would file a legal brief arguing that the entire Obama-era law should be struck down as unconstitutional after a federal judge in Texas said the whole act should be thrown out.

Townley told KOB, "If the entire Affordable Care Act was overturned we could see patients get denied by insurance companies for preexisting conditions. As I mentioned, hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans could lose coverage.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday issued the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s drastic legal motion seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act:

“No longer is the Trump administration simply trying to chip away at our health care. This most recent filing represents an unconscionable escalation. With this brazen attempt to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration would gut the health care of hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans. The federal government is callously putting their lives -- the lives of our neighbors, family members and friends -- in harm’s way. This dangerous and politically motivated obstinance would devastate New Mexico families. The Department of Justice motion exemplifies the cruelty of this federal administration. I will not abide any action that would put New Mexicans, my constituents, at risk, and my administration will do everything in our power to prevent it.”