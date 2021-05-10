Group sewing masks for Albuquerque graduates | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Group sewing masks for Albuquerque graduates

Megan Abundis
Created: May 10, 2021 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A group of sewers is making keepsakes for high school graduates in Albuquerque.

Mask Up New Mexico, a volunteer and donation-driven group, is sewing masks for more than 5,000 students.

"Like having your tassel, you can still look back in ten years and say, 'oh remember that, that was a wild year," said Stephanie Bartlett.

This project brought more than 80 sewers together, often times working 14 hours a day.

"All the different populations and anyone who's had a really rough go at, it just deserve some acknowledgment," Bartlett said.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 570 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 570 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Vandals tag Albuquerque man's car with profanities
Vandals tag Albuquerque man's car with profanities
APD: Suspect hit and killed on I-40 during foot pursuit
APD: Suspect hit and killed on I-40 during foot pursuit
Pediatrician weighs in on Pfizer vaccine for young teens
Pediatrician weighs in on Pfizer vaccine for young teens
District attorney, family react to suspect’s conditions of release
District attorney, family react to suspect’s conditions of release