Group sewing masks for Albuquerque graduates

Megan Abundis
Created: May 10, 2021 10:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A group of sewers is making keepsakes for high school graduates in Albuquerque.
Mask Up New Mexico, a volunteer and donation-driven group, is sewing masks for more than 5,000 students.
"Like having your tassel, you can still look back in ten years and say, 'oh remember that, that was a wild year," said Stephanie Bartlett.
This project brought more than 80 sewers together, often times working 14 hours a day.
"All the different populations and anyone who's had a really rough go at, it just deserve some acknowledgment," Bartlett said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company