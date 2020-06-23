Group shows support for APD officers

Jameson said police have been getting a lot of criticism recently, and she wants to make sure bad officers aren't lumped into with good officers.

"I feel like there have been some generalizations that are not fair," she said.

Jameson believes bad officers should face the consequences of their actions, but she also believes the vast majority of officers are good.

"I encourage people to engage with officers and start a dialogue, get to know them as people because behind that uniform are beautiful people who are husbands, and wives, and brothers, and sisters, and neighbors, and coaches, and boy scouts leaders, people who are like us," Jameson said.