Group shows support for APD officers

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 23, 2020 05:36 PM
Created: June 23, 2020 03:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Stand True 4 Blue, a nonprofit organization, took time Tuesday to recognize police officer who they say are doing a good job.

"We're hanging blue ribbons as a sign of 'we see you,'" said Valerie Jameson, president of the organization.

The group hung blue ribbons and signs at the Albuquerque Police Department's Northeast Substation. 

"We want them to know that we see their efforts, and they're not in vain," Jameson said.

Jameson said police have been getting a lot of criticism recently, and she wants to make sure bad officers aren't lumped into with good officers.

"I feel like there have been some generalizations that are not fair," she said.

Jameson believes bad officers should face the consequences of their actions, but she also believes the vast majority of officers are good. 

"I encourage people to engage with officers and start a dialogue, get to know them as people because behind that uniform are beautiful people who are husbands, and wives, and brothers, and sisters, and neighbors, and coaches, and boy scouts leaders, people who are like us," Jameson said.


