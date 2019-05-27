Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment | KOB 4
Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment

The Associated Press
May 27, 2019 03:23 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — A leader with the group that’s been raising funds to build a southern border wall on its own says they erected less than a mile of wall on private land in New Mexico over Memorial Day weekend.

Dustin Stockton, co-founder of the nonprofit WeBuildtheWall Inc., told The Associated Press Monday that they spent about 10 days moving dirt before starting construction Friday.

He says the wall segment in Sunland Park is “mostly up” and should be completed by the end of the week.

Stockton, whose group has raised about $22 million, says they don’t have a final tally yet on the cost, but he expects it’ll be somewhere between $6 million and $10 million.

He says the site’s steep incline added to the cost. The government’s cost for the new walls its building is about $22 million a mile.

The Associated Press


Created: May 27, 2019 03:23 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

