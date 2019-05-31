Groups ready to sue over fuel spill at New Mexico air base | KOB 4
Groups ready to sue over fuel spill at New Mexico air base

The Associated Press
May 31, 2019 11:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A coalition of state lawmakers and nonprofit groups is seeking firm deadlines for the U.S. Air Force to clean up contamination resulting from jet fuel at a base bordering New Mexico's largest city.

The coalition filed a notice of intent to sue Friday, saying the contamination represents a danger to public health and the environment. It wants an agreement that establishes a schedule with clear deadlines and penalties.

The fuel leak - believed to have been seeping into the ground for decades - was detected in 1999.

The Air Force already has spent $125 million cleaning up soil and water around the site, but the coalition contends there are no enforceable requirements in place.

While state and military officials say drinking wells are protected, community watchdogs are pushing for an independent review of the cleanup.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

