Groups urge people to vote in special congressional election

“We know that in a normal election season and on a normal election day people are incredibly busy with jobs and kids,” Lopach said. “In a special election ... it requires that much more effort to ensure that voters know when the election day is, what the election is for, who is running and what are the options to vote safely.”

Registered Democrats are dominating participation in early and absentee voting, casting 61% of ballots as of Friday, according to statistics from the New Mexico secretary of state. Republicans have cast about 27% of ballots, and 12% of votes have come from unaffiliated and minor party voters.

Republican Party leaders have said they sense a rare opportunity to flip the 1st Congressional District in a possible low-turnout election and erode the Democratic Party’s 218-212 majority in Congress. Democrats have controlled the seat since 2009.

Democrats account for a dominant 47% of registered voters in the 1st Congressional District, versus 28% for Republicans. The district encompasses the Albuquerque metro area, rural Torrance County and outlying areas that overlap Indigenous communities, including Sandia Pueblo. In and around Albuquerque, then-President Donald Trump won just 37% of the vote in 2020.

Nearly 14% of registered voters have cast ballots so far, mainly through early, in-person voting. About 69% of the district’s eligible voters participated in the November 2020 election.