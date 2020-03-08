Guatemalan man sentenced in US identity theft scheme

The Associated Press
Created: March 08, 2020 11:05 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. prosecutors say a man from Guatemala has been sentenced to more than 4 1/2 years in prison for an identity theft scheme that compromised the identities of dozens of Americans.
Federal authorities say 34-year-old Manuel Solis-Zetino was convicted of conspiracy, unlawful transfer of identification documents and aggravated identity theft.
Court documents say Solis-Zetino and other defendants produced fraudulent documents that were used to obtain driver’s licenses for people in the country illegally.
Officials say Solis-Zetino transported many of them from Kansas to New Mexico, where he instructed them how to use the fake documents to obtain genuine licenses and other forms of identification.
