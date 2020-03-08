Guatemalan man sentenced in US identity theft scheme | KOB 4
Guatemalan man sentenced in US identity theft scheme

The Associated Press
Created: March 08, 2020 11:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. prosecutors say a man from Guatemala has been sentenced to more than 4 1/2 years in prison for an identity theft scheme that compromised the identities of dozens of Americans.

Federal authorities say 34-year-old Manuel Solis-Zetino was convicted of conspiracy, unlawful transfer of identification documents and aggravated identity theft.

Court documents say Solis-Zetino and other defendants produced fraudulent documents that were used to obtain driver’s licenses for people in the country illegally.

Officials say Solis-Zetino transported many of them from Kansas to New Mexico, where he instructed them how to use the fake documents to obtain genuine licenses and other forms of identification.


Guatemalan man sentenced in US identity theft scheme
