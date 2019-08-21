Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
KOB Web Staff
August 21, 2019 04:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students at Colinas del Norte in Rio Rancho spotted a gun near campus while at recess Wednesday.
According to school officials, the gun was in the weeds on the opposite side of the school grounds fence.
The students immediately notified security about the gun, officials said.
The Rio Rancho Police Department was called, and officers safely removed the unloaded "small caliber revolver" which was in a re-sealable bag.
The Police Department is investigating how the gun came to be near the campus.
