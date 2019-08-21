Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school

Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school

KOB Web Staff
August 21, 2019 04:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students at Colinas del Norte in Rio Rancho spotted a gun near campus while at recess Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to school officials, the gun was in the weeds on the opposite side of the school grounds fence.

The students immediately notified security about the gun, officials said. 

The Rio Rancho Police Department was called, and officers safely removed the unloaded "small caliber revolver" which was in a re-sealable bag.

The Police Department is investigating how the gun came to be near the campus.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: August 21, 2019 04:30 PM
Created: August 21, 2019 04:17 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former JROTC instructor at Santa Fe High accused of inappropriate touching
Former JROTC instructor at Santa Fe High accused of inappropriate touching
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Española man expected to survive after being shot in the head
Española man expected to survive after being shot in the head
Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges
Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges
State health officials warn about lung disease possibly linked with vaping
State health officials warn about lung disease possibly linked with vaping
Advertisement




APS: Still no policy for medical cannabis law
APS: Still no policy for medical cannabis law
APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes
APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes
Newspaper unknowingly hires convicted sex offender as education reporter
Newspaper unknowingly hires convicted sex offender as education reporter
Richardson claims he is not target of Epstein investigation
Richardson claims he is not target of Epstein investigation
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school