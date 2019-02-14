Gun owners could face prison time, if guns not stored properly

The groups say it's a way to make sure gun owners are locking the guns up.

HB 130 says those who don't store their firearms properly could face fines or even prison time if a crime's committed.

Opponents of the bill say it would penalize gun owners, saying the language is too broad.

"The bill criminalizes parents, both rural and urban, for defending their homes the way they see fit," said Rep. Gregg Schmedes, R-Tijeras.

This week, Democrats have voted to move forward with the bill.

