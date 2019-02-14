Gun owners could face prison time, if guns not stored properly | KOB 4
Gun owners could face prison time, if guns not stored properly

Megan Abundis
February 14, 2019 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Rep. Linda Trujillo and the group New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence are backing a bill making its way through the Roundhouse. 

"If you are a gun owner and that gun gets into the hands of a minor and that minor hits him or herself or someone else, then that owner is liable," said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

HB 130 is also a New Mexico student-driven bill - some students demonstrated Wednesday at the Roundhouse to support it. 

The groups say it's a way to make sure gun owners are locking the guns up. 

HB 130 says those who don't store their firearms properly could face fines or even prison time if a crime's committed. 

Opponents of the bill say it would penalize gun owners, saying the language is too broad. 

"The bill criminalizes parents, both rural and urban, for defending their homes the way they see fit," said Rep. Gregg Schmedes, R-Tijeras. 

This week, Democrats have voted to move forward with the bill. 

Track this bill during the legislative session

Updated: February 14, 2019 10:21 PM
Created: February 14, 2019 07:35 PM

