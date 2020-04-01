Gun safety advocates concerned about domestic violence, children having access to guns, during stay-at-home order

In Albuquerque, the good news is that police said they haven’t noticed an increase so far.

“A lot of individuals were worried that we could see an increase in domestic violence,” said Harold Medina, APD Deputy Chief of Police. “We've yet to see that which is a good thing and we hope that that trend continues.”

Haase is also concerned about unsecured guns in homes and children having access to them.

“Right now, 4.6 million children in the United States live in homes with unsecured guns,” said Haase. “The research shows that the majority of kids know where their parents store their guns, so this is a big problem now that kids are home 24/7 and bored that there could be many more unintentional shootings by children.”

Haase said it’s important to secure guns and store ammunition separately.

“If you don’t have a gun lock, we at moms demand action give those out for free if someone wanted to contact us,” she said.

Haase said you can get a free gun lock at La Mesa Presbyterian Church during food pantry hours between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Monday-Friday.