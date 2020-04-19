Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order

Sanchez said moving forward, he hopes the governor’s officer will consider pleas from businesses like Calibers.

“Nobody is asking to open completely up,” he said. “If she let us open 20 percent of our businesses, at least we can keep our employees and start paying our bills.”

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“Non-compliant businesses have been given numerous opportunities by the state to adjust and come into compliance with the public health order, which is unambiguous about the need to reduce and minimize person-to-person contact amid this pandemic. This is an example of a business that chose not to comply and thus was served with a cease-and-desist.”