Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order

Grace Reader
Created: April 19, 2020 04:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police issued a cease-and-desist order for an Albuquerque gun shop who publicly defied the Governor’s public health order that requires nonessential businesses to close.
“State police showed up to Calibers and issued a cease and desist for us to operate,” said Louie Sanchez, owner of Calibers. “Which isn't very fair because of the fact that we feel like maybe we're getting picked on because we took a stance again them.”
Calibers announced their reopening last week even though the governor’s order deemed them nonessential.
“We don't think this is fair, the governor is literally picking winners and losers for who will stay in business,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez said moving forward, he hopes the governor’s officer will consider pleas from businesses like Calibers.
“Nobody is asking to open completely up,” he said. “If she let us open 20 percent of our businesses, at least we can keep our employees and start paying our bills.”
KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office and a spokesperson sent the following statement:
“Non-compliant businesses have been given numerous opportunities by the state to adjust and come into compliance with the public health order, which is unambiguous about the need to reduce and minimize person-to-person contact amid this pandemic. This is an example of a business that chose not to comply and thus was served with a cease-and-desist.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company