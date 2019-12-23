Gun store owner issues caution for giving firearms as gifts

A former emergency room doctor, Steven Sainsbury, recently submitted and op-ed to the Los Angeles Times and wrote, “Guns don’t mean anything positive to me. They signify only death and destruction. They are certainly nothing to put in a festive box with a bow under a Christmas tree.”

In Albuquerque, there’s been a record-high amount of homicides and there’s still a week left in the year.

Peterson told KOB 4 people have a right to protect themselves.

"More than 50% of the people we deal with come in to buy guns for personal protection,” he said.

Peterson also said he believes the guns used in crimes are stolen or bought on the street.

He said you should only give someone a weapon if they’re going to be responsible.

In New Mexico, it’s legal to own a gun in your house. However, you need to a concealed carry license if you want to conceal a firearm on your person.

