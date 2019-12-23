Gun store owner issues caution for giving firearms as gifts | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gun store owner issues caution for giving firearms as gifts

Patrick Hayes
Updated: December 23, 2019 06:34 PM
Created: December 23, 2019 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- If you’re thinking of buying someone a firearm for Christmas, one gun store owner said you should consider giving them a gift card instead so they can do the paperwork.

"The federal law says that you can give a gun as a gift to another person but the New Mexico state law (says) the only person you can give a gun to without doing a background check is a member of your immediate family,” said Ron Peterson, owner of Ron Peterson Firearms on Central.

Advertisement

Peterson said there’s been an increase in business because of the background checks and crime.

However, some disagree with giving  guns them as gifts.

A former emergency room doctor, Steven Sainsbury, recently submitted and op-ed to the Los Angeles Times and wrote, “Guns don’t mean anything positive to me. They signify only death and destruction. They are certainly nothing to put in a festive box with a bow under a Christmas tree.”

In Albuquerque, there’s been a record-high amount of homicides and there’s still a week left in the year.

Peterson told KOB 4 people have a right to protect themselves.

"More than 50% of the people we deal with come in to buy guns for personal protection,” he said.

Peterson also said he believes the guns used in crimes are stolen or bought on the street.

He said you should only give someone a weapon if they’re going to be responsible.

In New Mexico, it’s legal to own a gun in your house. However, you need to a concealed carry license if you want to conceal a firearm on your person.
 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One person killed in crash on I-40, west of Albuquerque
One person killed in crash on I-40, west of Albuquerque
Body found in Valencia County desert
Body found in Valencia County desert
President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages
President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages
Lobo basketball: Caldwell and Bragg suspended indefinitely
Lobo basketball: Caldwell and Bragg suspended indefinitely
APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter
APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter
Advertisement


Gun store owner issues caution for giving firearms as gifts
Gun store owner issues caution for giving firearms as gifts
Thieves steal 'priceless' drum set
Thieves steal 'priceless' drum set
APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter
APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter
Construction on Southern Boulevard completed
Construction on Southern Boulevard completed
Sunport expects rush of travelers for the holidays
Sunport expects rush of travelers for the holidays