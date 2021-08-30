Gun violence victims memorialized with "Luminaria" art installation near DA office

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 30, 2021 09:33 AM
Created: August 30, 2021 09:06 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new downtown art installation is reminding prosecutors of who they are fighting for in gun violence cases.
"Luminaria", an installation by artist Gordon Huether, is set up outside of the Bernalillo County District Attorney's office, at Lomas and Sixth, as a memorial for gun violence victims.
"This community is doing right by these victims by memorializing them and by creating a monument to their lives that will endure," Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez said, "but we can do more and we have to do more to make sure the bloodshed and violence stops."
The installation consists of three sculptures that are seven, eight and nine feet in height, respectively. Each sculpture’s shape was inspired by the shape of a barrel cactus and features eight long “petals,” which start at the base and curve up to connect at the top.
The installation was dedicated Saturday night at the DA's office.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company