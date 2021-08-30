Gun violence victims memorialized with "Luminaria" art installation near DA office

"This community is doing right by these victims by memorializing them and by creating a monument to their lives that will endure," Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez said, "but we can do more and we have to do more to make sure the bloodshed and violence stops."

The installation consists of three sculptures that are seven, eight and nine feet in height, respectively. Each sculpture’s shape was inspired by the shape of a barrel cactus and features eight long “petals,” which start at the base and curve up to connect at the top.