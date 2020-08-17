Gunshots, screams heard in security video from morning police shot man in SE Albuquerque

Kai Porter
Updated: August 17, 2020 06:40 PM
Created: August 17, 2020 03:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A neighbor's security camera captured the moments Albuquerque police shot and killed a man who reported a home invasion near Garfield and Vassar southeast.
In the video, an officer is heard saying, "Let me see your hands. Put your hands up."
Seconds later, about 10 gunshots can be heard. They were followed by the sound of screams and four more gunshots.
Ken Reiss died from at least one of the gunshots.
Police claim Reiss shot at them before at least one of the officers returned fire.
"Officers walked into a dangerous situation where shots had already been fired and an individual fired at those officers," said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. "Tragically, a life was lost and people are grieving that loss. There is a thorough investigation underway into all of the facts and evidence, including the handgun and bullet casings found at the scene."
Reiss' family doesn't believe he would have fired at police after calling them for help.
"It is improbable and not in his nature," said Aspen-Rose Doyle, who shares a son with Reiss.
As the friends and family demand answers, APD says it will provide a review of the preliminary investigation including audio and video from the officers' body cameras. Police said the results of a final investigation will also be made public.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company