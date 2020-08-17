Gunshots, screams heard in security video from morning police shot man in SE Albuquerque

Police claim Reiss shot at them before at least one of the officers returned fire.

"Officers walked into a dangerous situation where shots had already been fired and an individual fired at those officers," said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. "Tragically, a life was lost and people are grieving that loss. There is a thorough investigation underway into all of the facts and evidence, including the handgun and bullet casings found at the scene."

Reiss' family doesn't believe he would have fired at police after calling them for help.

"It is improbable and not in his nature," said Aspen-Rose Doyle, who shares a son with Reiss.

As the friends and family demand answers, APD says it will provide a review of the preliminary investigation including audio and video from the officers' body cameras. Police said the results of a final investigation will also be made public.